Patients and staff test positive for Covid-19 at frail care centre in PE
A Port Elizabeth frail care centre has recorded 19 patients and 10 staff members with Covid-19, while an 83-year-old woman has already died.
The Lorraine Frail Care Centre is run by Life Esidimeni, which is part of the Life Healthcare group, reports HeraldLIVE.
The woman died on May 23 and had a chronic neurological disease, according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.
He said on April 30 a staff member started showing flu-like symptoms while she was being screened.
“She came back after being off-duty for two-days and was asymptomatic before that.”
Kupelo said the woman was referred for a Covid-19 test, which came back positive.
“While waiting for the results she was isolated at home and later admitted at a private health hospital after receiving her positive results.”
He said the woman had been in contact with at least 10 people at the centre's Protea ward. “There are reports that when she was on duty, she would go and visit other wards,” he said.
“Cases at the facility who have comorbidities or high risk may need to be admitted at a hospital, as required by the guidelines, and families should be consulted when admissions are done.”