South Africa

Patients and staff test positive for Covid-19 at frail care centre in PE

27 May 2020 - 16:03 By Michael Kimberley
Patients and staff at a Life Esidimeni frail care centre in PE have tested positive for Covid-19.
Patients and staff at a Life Esidimeni frail care centre in PE have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

A Port Elizabeth frail care centre has recorded 19 patients and 10 staff members with Covid-19, while an 83-year-old woman has already died.

The Lorraine Frail Care Centre is run by Life Esidimeni, which is part of the Life Healthcare group, reports HeraldLIVE

The woman died on May 23 and had a chronic neurological disease, according to health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He said on April 30 a staff member started showing flu-like symptoms while she was being screened.

'There is no time to catch up': Covid-19 test backlog hits 21,904 in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape is sitting with a huge Covid-19 testing backlog, with 21,904 samples yet to be tested.
News
1 day ago

“She came back after being off-duty for two-days and was asymptomatic before that.”

Kupelo said the woman was referred for a Covid-19 test, which came back positive.

“While waiting for the results she was isolated at home and later admitted at a private health hospital after receiving her positive results.”

He said the woman had been in contact with at least 10 people at the centre's Protea ward. “There are reports that when she was on duty, she would go and visit other wards,” he said.

“Cases at the facility who have comorbidities or high risk may need to be admitted at a hospital, as required by the guidelines, and families should be consulted when admissions are done.”

READ MORE:

Free State ordered to pay NPOs R120m in outstanding subsidies

The Free State High Court has ordered the provincial government to pay non-profit organisations caring for children, the frail and elderly more than ...
News
1 day ago

Cape Town frail-care homes mourn four residents killed by Covid-19

At least four senior citizens who were infected with Covid-19 have died in Cape Town frail-care homes
News
1 week ago

Durban's K9 unit closes and 10111 call centre relocated after two Covid-19 cases

A member of the Durban SAPS K9 Unit has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the closure of the specialised unit.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X