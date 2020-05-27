SA must wait longer to hear rules for level 3 lockdown, with just 3 working days to go

A briefing by the national coronavirus command council to provide details on the regulations governing the anticipated Covid-19 level 3 restrictions, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Athi Geleba, head of digital communications in the presidency, shared this on Twitter.

Announcements were expected at 12.30pm on Wednesday, after the briefing had already been delayed by a day.

Details on socio-economic measures by the government's social cluster, which had been expected at 6pm, have also been set back to a date and time to be announced.

As the country gears towards moving down to lockdown level 3 on June 1, districts classified as hotspots could return to level 4, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

So far, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini have been identified as hotspots. These are metropolitan municipalities that have been registering a high number of daily infections and deaths, with Cape Town in the Western Cape being the hardest hit.