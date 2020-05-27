Should government allow sit-downs in restaurants under level 3 lockdown?

Restaurant Collective, which represents sit-down restaurants, says it is ready to resume operations under level 3 lockdown, as it has devised safety measures which will allow social distancing in its restaurants.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA would be moving to level 3, which will allow some economic activity to resume. These activities include the sale of alcohol for home consumption, domestic air travel for business and the end of a national curfew.

However, shebeens, taverns and restaurants will still be prohibited to host sit-downs, as social distancing continues to be paramount during the lockdown, said Ramaphosa.