Should government allow sit-downs in restaurants under level 3 lockdown?
Restaurant Collective, which represents sit-down restaurants, says it is ready to resume operations under level 3 lockdown, as it has devised safety measures which will allow social distancing in its restaurants.
On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA would be moving to level 3, which will allow some economic activity to resume. These activities include the sale of alcohol for home consumption, domestic air travel for business and the end of a national curfew.
However, shebeens, taverns and restaurants will still be prohibited to host sit-downs, as social distancing continues to be paramount during the lockdown, said Ramaphosa.
Grace Harding, spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and Ocean Basket CEO, said the closure of restaurants affected various players in the economy, including small farmers, pest control services and wholesalers.
She told TimesLIVE that restaurants which observe social distancing will be safe and pose little threat in comparison to other sectors which are allowed to operate under level 3.