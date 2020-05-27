South Africa

Sjava is the latest to leave Ambitiouz — here are five other artists who have left the stable

27 May 2020 - 19:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sjava is the latest artist to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Sjava is the latest artist to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Sjava has become the latest big-name artist to part ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment, following in the footsteps of several other musos who had a public fallout with the label.

The rapper released a statement on Tuesday via social media, thanking the label for the opportunities it gave him.

The 'Umama' hit maker said while there were differences between him and the label, there was no beef as they were parting ways amicably.

Here are five other artists who have left the stable over the years and their reasons for leaving:

Saudi

Rapper Saudi confirmed early this year that he had parted ways with the label after they both decided not to renew his three-year contract, which ended in January.

The muso also dropped his mixtape, The Drip Leak, under his own independent record label, O.V.L.O.E. 

‘He’s free’: Saudi leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment

Rapper Saudi has joined the list of artists who have left the record label
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Gigi Lamayne 

Gigi Lamayne announced in December 2018 that she had left Ambitiouz to join Hart Roc Entertainment. She told her followers on social media that she was ready to “build” her own “empire” and thanked the label for mentoring her.

Another one! Gigi Lamayne leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment

Thank you, next...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Amanda Black

After months of “emotionally taxing” contractual disputes, Amanda Black was able to finally leave the stable in June 2018. Speaking to Metro FM in September, the songstress didn't delve into the details of the battle with the label, but said she wanted to be able to continue harnessing her art and growing her career.

Amanda Black opens up about record label split: 'I go home. It is hard to think in the city'

"This journey that I am on, I am meant to be on. All the hardships that I am going through right now, I understand that they are meant for me. I am ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Fifi Cooper 

The multi-award winning rapper was embroiled in a court dispute with Ambitiouz, which in part prevented her from performing the songs she recorded while she was a member of the stable. Fifi left in 2017 due to a contractual dispute.

EFF offers to help Fifi Cooper fight Ambitiouz Entertainment

The EFF has extended an olive branch to rapper Fifi Cooper who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her former record label, Ambitiouz ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

A-reece

The star left in February 2017 along with Fifi Cooper and B3nchMarQ after contractual disagreements with the stable. He now works as an independent artist.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sjava and Ambitiouz Records part ways

Sjava has finally quit Ambitiouz Records
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Khaya Mthethwa and others question '50 per church' rule: 'It's irresponsible'

"We can pray from home. That’s what we’ve been doing," Blue Mbombo said.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Bishop who paid fine for breaking lockdown laws wants government to compensate churches for lost revenue

The KwaZulu-Natal bishop who paid a R1,500 fine for breaching lockdown violations on Wednesday said the government should compensate churches for the ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X