Sjava is the latest to leave Ambitiouz — here are five other artists who have left the stable

Sjava has become the latest big-name artist to part ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment, following in the footsteps of several other musos who had a public fallout with the label.

The rapper released a statement on Tuesday via social media, thanking the label for the opportunities it gave him.

The 'Umama' hit maker said while there were differences between him and the label, there was no beef as they were parting ways amicably.

Here are five other artists who have left the stable over the years and their reasons for leaving:

Saudi

Rapper Saudi confirmed early this year that he had parted ways with the label after they both decided not to renew his three-year contract, which ended in January.

The muso also dropped his mixtape, The Drip Leak, under his own independent record label, O.V.L.O.E.