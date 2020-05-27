South Africa

UIF pays out R15bn for Covid-19 relief, apologises for late release of funds

27 May 2020 - 17:15 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Alexandra township, in Johannesburg, has one of the highest rates of unemployment in Gauteng. The UIF has apologised for the late payment of the May Covid-19 Ters benefits.
Alexandra township, in Johannesburg, has one of the highest rates of unemployment in Gauteng. The UIF has apologised for the late payment of the May Covid-19 Ters benefits.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The employment and labour department says the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has to date paid in excess of R15bn to beneficiaries of the company relief scheme.

On April 16, the fund paid the first batch of Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits to employers on behalf of workers. Applications for May opened at midnight on Tuesday.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping apologised for a break in its network, which has affected plans to capture the May Covid-19 Ters online applications.

“We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders, particularly our clients for this unfortunate turn of events and the resultant delays. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that the problem is resolved today so that we can start processing May applications immediately,” said Maruping.

“The fault of connectivity in Pretoria is due to a damaged fibre cable that links the UIF to the Sita [State Information Technology Agency] data centre.”

The UIF promised to ensure that once the link had been restored, it would do all it could to catch up on lost time. The UIF’s ICT system development team is on standby to ensure that the system goes live as soon as the connectivity is re-established.

Maruping promised that the UIF will make a public announcement once the system has been restored.

READ MORE:

UIF delaying Ters benefits is 'a ticking time bomb', warns DA

The DA says processing applications for the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for May should have started in the middle of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Technical glitches continue to plague UIF Covid-19 relief system

Technical glitches on the UIF website are causing frustration as many people have not been able to submit claims from its Covid-19 relief fund.
News
1 day ago

Companies are ‘refusing’ to apply for Covid-19 relief for staff

Companies are refusing to apply for relief schemes, says South African Payroll Association.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X