Councillors to get pay hike from July, urged to donate to Covid-19 relief

In line with a national agreement, municipal councillors will receive a pay hike from July.

This is according to a city statement on Cape Town's budget presentation, but is applicable across the country.

Mayor Dan Plato said during a budget discussion to council that a SA Local Government Association (Salga) increase of 6.25% for staff is included in the 2020/21 budget as per Bargaining Council agreements, and applies nationally to all municipalities.

In Cape Town, “councillors will receive only a 4% cost of living increase this year compared to 6% in other metros.”

Plato called on all councillors to donate back-pay of their cost of living increase to the Mayor’s Special Fund for food relief initiatives.

He said the city was also saving R450m in staff costs through a range of measures, including a limit placed on filling vacancies, a 50% reduction in annual performance increases for management, reductions in the appointment of consultants and training programmes, and a 50% portion of long service rewards being converted into additional leave.

Budget summary — rates up, distress funding

Council has approved the 2020/21 budget, which kicks in from July 1.

The budget provides for a 3.9% increase in property rates, 3.5% for refuse, 4.5% for water and sanitation, and 4.8% for electricity.

The Covid-19 budget impact is budgeted at R3.8bn, including more than R900m of additional Covid-19 expenditure.

A R3bn social package has also been passed to support the indigent, disabled and pensioners.

In his speech to council, Plato said: “We know that many have already lost their jobs or fallen on hard times. That’s why we are expanding indigent relief to persons earning R7,000 per month or less, and increasing the rates discount for many in this category.”

Residents with a property value below R300,000, or household income below R4,500, will get a 100% property and refuse rebate, 10.5 kilolitres of free water, 7.35 kilolitres of sanitation, and up to 60 kilowatt hours of free electricity.

A range of interest-free payment options are also available for struggling residents who have fallen behind on their rates.

More than 70% of the monthly costs of basic service provision comes from rates and tariff income, the city said.