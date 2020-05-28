COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga visits schools ahead of reopening

May 28 2020 - 6:45

'Let those who want to be at church do what works for them': Mboro defends churches reopening

Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has weighed in on the reopening of churches and other places of worship from June 1, claiming they are an essential service to those who rely on them for emotional and spiritual support.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday evening that places of worship could hold services from June 1, if they follow safety protocols. These include limiting the amount of people to 50 or less, sanitising buildings before and after services, and social distancing.