COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Motshekga visits schools ahead of reopening
May 28 2020 - 8:34
School feeding programme to resume from Monday
Children who previously qualified for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) will receive school meals or food parcels when schools reopen, Equal Education and the department of basic education said in a joint statement.
This after civil rights advocates raised concerns over the halting of the NSNP during the nationwide lockdown.
May 28 2020 - 8:16
Councillors to get pay hike from July, urged to donate to Covid-19 relief
In line with a national agreement, municipal councillors will receive a pay hike from July.
This is according to a city statement on Cape Town's budget presentation, but is applicable across the country.
Mayor Dan Plato said during a budget discussion to council that a SA Local Government Association (Salga) increase of 6.25% for staff is included in the 2020/21 budget as per Bargaining Council agreements, and applies nationally to all municipalities.
May 28 2020 - 8:00
Motshekga visits schools ahead of reopening
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to visit at three schools in Gauteng on Thursday to check the progress made in preparing for reopening on Monday.
Good morning South Africa. The Minister of Basic Education Mme Angie Motshekga will today visit the Seshegong Primary School and Ivory Park Secondary at 10:00 and 12:30 respectively to check readiness for the reopening on 1 June #backtoschool #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/sax3GsS9Zz— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 28, 2020
May 28 2020 - 6:45
'Let those who want to be at church do what works for them': Mboro defends churches reopening
Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has weighed in on the reopening of churches and other places of worship from June 1, claiming they are an essential service to those who rely on them for emotional and spiritual support.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday evening that places of worship could hold services from June 1, if they follow safety protocols. These include limiting the amount of people to 50 or less, sanitising buildings before and after services, and social distancing.
May 28 2020 - 6:00
Old Mutual converts office space to quarantine facility as Western Cape cases climb
Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape, South Africa’s most infected province, reached 387 on Wednesday after 30 more people died in the last 24 hours.
The total cases in the province increased to 16,551 - an increase of 795 cases since Tuesday.
According to Western Cape premier Alan Winde, 8,504 people have recovered while 7,660 cases remain active - a steady increase since Tuesday’s total of 7,555.