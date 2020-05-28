South Africa

Domestic workers allowed to go back to work during level 3

28 May 2020 - 19:07 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Domestic workers can go back to work, says trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.
Domestic workers can go back to work, says trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.
Image: dolgachov/123RF.com

Domestic workers can go back to work from June 1 - but only in circumstances where it’s safe to do so.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel was asked during a briefing on Thursday whether this was possible under level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

“They are able to return to work, subject to the health protocols being followed. Even as they return, it’s vital it’s done in circumstances where it can be done safely,” he said.

While domestic work was not specifically mentioned during the briefing, level 3 regulations show that all businesses may operate from Monday.

The only exceptions are:

  • places where on-site consumption of food and liquor takes place;
  • short-term home-sharing, letting, etc;
  • passenger ships for leisure;
  • conferences and events, including sport events;
  • personal care services, including hairdressing, nail salons and tattoo parlours; and
  • tourist attractions, casinos and entertainment activities.

READ MORE:

Thursday's level 3 lockdown briefings: five things we'd like clarity on

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ebrahim Patel are expected to outline regulations for level 3 of lockdown
News
7 hours ago

Tune in for clarity on level 3 rules from the justice, crime prevention and security cluster

South Africans awaiting an easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday will obtain clarity on a range of issues including exercise times and alcohol ...
News
9 hours ago

8 ways your #LockdownLife will change during level 3, according to Ramaphosa

There will be a lot of changes in level three of the nationwide lockdown.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  4. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa
  5. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
X