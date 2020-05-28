Don't rush back to shul, chief rabbi tells Jewish worshippers

"The sanctity of life comes before all other considerations. One thing is for certain: any possible reopening of our shuls cannot compromise this principle," he said. "The question then is a practical one: can our shuls be opened in a way that is safe for all?

"We go to shul to pray, learn Torah and socialise. At this stage of the pandemic, it is obvious that socialising cannot take place at shuls, and that learning needs to be done online."

Regarding prayer, he said: "The question arises as to whether our shuls will have the operational capacity to implement the regulations to the full extent, and over a sustained period. But we cannot make any concrete decisions until these detailed regulations, which have not yet been published, have been studied and discussed."

Goldstein added that the broader context - in which society was going to learn to live with Covid-19 - was important

"Whether or not our shuls reopen, we need to realise that we are living in a new world – and in this world, each and every one of us will be responsible for our own health and wellbeing, and for not causing harm to others."