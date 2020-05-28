South Africa

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner beats Covid-19

28 May 2020 - 11:32 By Iavan Pijoos
Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has fully recovered from Covid-19.
Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has fully recovered from Covid-19.
Image: EC Saps

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has fully recovered from Covid-19 and has returned to work.

Ntshinga tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago.

“Gen Ntshinga voluntarily underwent a routine check-up which included a test for the Covid-19 virus.

“At the time of the test Gen Ntshinga was asymptomatic but due to her nature of work and constant interaction with people from all walks of life she felt that it was imperative to undergo the test which resulted in positive diagnosis,” police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said.

Ntshinga underwent a second test recently which came back negative.

Ntshinga resumed her duties as provincial commissioner on Monday “in good health and spirit”.

Ntshinga said the key to defeating Covid-19 was to comply with disaster regulations and to continue to practise good personal hygiene and social distancing.

“The same commitment and strength demonstrated in the fight against crime must include and be taken to the backyard of Covid-19 which seeks to cause devastation among us,” Ntshinga said.

She thanked the police force, various stakeholders and individuals for their “unwavering and humbling” moral support during her period of self-isolation.

She encouraged members to observe the guidelines and containment measures as provided by the department of health.

MORE

Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 weeks ago

Eastern Cape slashes travel, subsistence budgets by 45% to fight pandemic

Travel and subsistence budgets in all Eastern Cape government departments have been cut by 45%, with the money being redirected to the department of ...
News
1 hour ago

'There is no time to catch up': Covid-19 test backlog hits 21,904 in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape is sitting with a huge Covid-19 testing backlog, with 21,904 samples yet to be tested.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  5. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X