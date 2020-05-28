Eastern Cape traditional surgeon goes free after legal bungle

An Eastern Cape man who admitted to performing an illegal circumcision has escaped a jail sentence - but only if the prosecution does not charge him afresh.

In July 2018, Zukisani Sogoni admitted to a magistrate that he had contravened the Eastern Cape Application of Health Standards in Traditional Male Circumcision Act.

The magistrate sent the matter for review by the high court in Grahamstown, which set the conviction aside this week.

“It was alleged that on June 17 2016 ... near East London, he wrongfully and unlawfully performed a circumcision … while he was not a medical practitioner or did not receive the necessary written permission of the medical officer designated for the area in which the circumcision was performed,” said judge Gerald Bloem.