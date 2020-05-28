Keep mosques closed 'for another month': Muslim Judicial Council

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is discouraging the reopening of mosques under level 3 of the lockdown.

Mosques, churches, temples, synagogues and other places of worship are allowed to open from June 1.

“Only those masajid should open up within the limits allowed by level 3 regulations that are able to afford, implement and rigorously enforce safety and sanitary procedures,” said the council.

“When considering the ability to enforce these procedures, masjid committees must consider the fact that within our hospitals and health facilities, despite the implementation of stringent precautionary measures, there have been over 1,000 infections of health workers, including doctors and nurses.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the national coronavirus command council had decided to "accede to the proposals" made by religious leaders, in accordance with "certain norms and standards".