South Africa

Lockdown benefit: Kruger Park rhino poaching lowest since 2013

28 May 2020 - 13:06 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Border closures have disrupted the key routes poachers used to supply horn to transit and consumer countries: 'The lockdown has suffocated the market,' says SANParks.
Border closures have disrupted the key routes poachers used to supply horn to transit and consumer countries: 'The lockdown has suffocated the market,' says SANParks.
Image: 123RF/Jacoba Susanna Maria Swanepoel

The environmental affairs department says the lockdown has resulted in a significant drop in rhino poaching.

Since the lockdown was put into place in March, fewer rhinos have been poached countrywide, resulting in the fewest rhinos poached in the Kruger National Park in a single month since September 2013.

The department's spokesperson, Albi Modise, told TimesLIVE that the travel restrictions had disrupted the supply chain.

Modise said the closure of borders removed the key routes that poachers used to supply horn to transit and consumer countries. "The lockdown suffocated the market,” said Modise.

In a recent statement, environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy said 14 rhinos were poached across the country during April, the first month of the lockdown, compared to 46 in March and 61 in April last year.

South Africa's national parks are closed to tourists during the lockdown. Creecy said this has an impact on poaching as poachers are now unable to use "drive-in and drop-off" tactics to poach rhinos for their horns.

App used to curb rhino poaching being used to track Covid-19 cases

The Cmore app that SA is using to record screening data and assist in tracking potential coronavirus cases is the same app used by the country's game ...
News
2 weeks ago

She said five rhinos were poached in the Kruger National Park during April. In KwaZulu-Natal, six were poached, two were killed in Mpumalanga and one in North West.

“Significantly, not a single rhino has been lost in the intensive protection zone of the Kruger National Park since the start of April. This has not happened in this particular part of the greater Kruger area in a single month since 2007,” Creecy said.

“The sharp decrease in rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park last month comes after the park recorded that the number of births equalled the combined natural and poaching deaths for the first time in five years by the end of 2019.”

Covid-19 could be a 'potential lifeline' for rhinos — but it's complicated

What does the halting of global travel and eco-tourism mean for the embattled rhino? Elizabeth Sleith looks for answers
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Creecy noted that while the lockdown was still in place, intrusions into the Kruger National Park by rhino poachers still continued.

She said between January and April this year, 33 poachers were arrested and 20 firearms were confiscated.

“The dedication of essential staff, particularly our rangers, anti-poaching and canine (K9) teams who remain on high alert in all our national parks during the Covid-19 national lockdown, is to be commended,” said Ceecy.

TimesLIVE reported last month that six rhino horns had been seized and three people arrested during an intelligence-driven raid on a house in Mpumalanga.

During the arrest, a sizeable amount of cash, three vehicles and a number of hunting knives were also found.

READ MORE

Cops, Cape Nature work together to seize rhino horn, indigenous plants

A clandestine operation by law enforcement authorities in Citrusdal led to the arrest of four men for the possession of rhino horn and indigenous ...
News
1 week ago

On the butcher's block: rhino, hippo, giraffe and many other animals for human consumption

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has proposed adding numerous more species to the Meat Safety Act, including ...
News
1 week ago

Hundreds of rhinos dehorned in secret operation

Hundreds of rhinos have been quietly dehorned to protect them from poachers.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  5. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa

Latest Videos

'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
X