Lockdown benefit: Kruger Park rhino poaching lowest since 2013

The department's spokesperson, Albi Modise, told TimesLIVE that the travel restrictions had disrupted the supply chain.

Modise said the closure of borders removed the key routes that poachers used to supply horn to transit and consumer countries. "The lockdown suffocated the market,” said Modise.

In a recent statement, environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy said 14 rhinos were poached across the country during April, the first month of the lockdown, compared to 46 in March and 61 in April last year.

South Africa's national parks are closed to tourists during the lockdown. Creecy said this has an impact on poaching as poachers are now unable to use "drive-in and drop-off" tactics to poach rhinos for their horns.