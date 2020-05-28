South Africa

Man found hanging from high-voltage electrical cables in Germiston

28 May 2020 - 07:23 By Iavan Pijoos
The motionless body of the man was found at Germiston Lake train station at around 9am on Wednesday morning.
The motionless body of the man was found at Germiston Lake train station at around 9am on Wednesday morning.
Image: Chuck Coker (Flickr)

The body of a man was found hanging from high-voltage electrical cables above a railway line in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, emergency services said on Thursday.

The city's EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said the body was found at Germiston Lake train station at about 9am on Wednesday.

Ntladi said a cutting tool was found between the railway lines just below the man's body.  

“It is alleged that the he was attempting to cut the 3,000 volts electrical overhead power cables,” he said.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

In a similar incident last week Tuesday, rescue teams recovered the charred body of a man found hanging from power lines at the India train station in Germiston.

MORE

10 Joburg suburbs without power after 'vandal' electrocuted

Four Johannesburg substations lost power on Tuesday morning after a man was electrocuted at an electricity tower in Hopefield, near Ennerdale.
News
1 month ago

Man survives electrocution after falling into hole in Sandton

A man was found electrocuted in a hole in Woodmead Drive, Sandton, on Tuesday
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  3. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  5. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X