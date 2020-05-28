Mmusi Maimane turns to crowdfunding in battle with government over schools reopening

Mmusi Maimane, through his One SA Movement, is taking the government to court over its decision to reopen schools on June 1, and has appealed to citizens for financial assistance to pursue legal action.

The planned court action follows the government's failure to respond to Maimane's letter asking for an explanation on its decision and a petition, which was signed by more than 160,000 citizens who are against reopening schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, OSA wrote to president Cyril Ramaphosa, also chair of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC), requesting the data relied upon by the basic education department to arrive at its decision.

Its spokesperson, Dipolelo Moime, said the movement has been “left with no option but to approach the courts to safeguard the rights of parents, learners, educators and general schools' staff.” He also announced that advocate Dali Mpofu would head the legal team which will challenge the government in court.

Announcing their intention to go the court route, Maimane asked the public to make financial contributions towards covering the legal costs.