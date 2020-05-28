Old Mutual converts office space to quarantine facility as Western Cape cases climb

Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape, South Africa’s most infected province, reached 387 on Wednesday after 30 more people died in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the province increased to 16,551 - an increase of 795 cases since Tuesday.

According to Western Cape premier Alan Winde, 8,504 people have recovered while 7,660 cases remain active - a steady increase since Tuesday’s total of 7,555.

Winde said 660 patients were in hospitals around the province - 182 in ICU or high care wards. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Cape Town metro bore the brunt of infections, with the city’s central, high-density residential subdistricts of Tygerberg (including suburbs like Goodwood and Bellville), Khayelitsha and Klipfontein (which includes suburbs like Athlone and Manenberg) reporting the largest numbers of infections.