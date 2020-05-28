POLL | Should religious leaders be considered 'essential frontline workers'?

Ramaphosa said social distancing would have to be observed and all worshippers would have to wear face masks in line with the regulations.

“All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services.

“Our faith communities must ensure that any religious rituals that carry even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers to risk should be avoided and that where they form an essential part of religious practice, that sanitisation is paramount,” he added.