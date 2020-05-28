Projected Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape up to 9,300 by end of November

The projected number of deaths in the Western Cape has increased from below 5,500 to 9,300 by the end of November, according to the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium.

The data has changed since early modelling — based on how the virus has played out in other countries — to rely more on what is taking place in reality on the ground.

“We have been able to incorporate findings from hospitals,” said medical statistician Dr Sheetal Silal on behalf of the consortium, explaining the jump in figures in the model between early May and now.

This came to light at a provincial press briefing hosted by premier Alan Winde on Thursday.

Winde said also that despite ramping up capacity for Covid-19 hospital care, the province is going to have to expand it even further as early projections and the actual scenario playing out are different.