Soldiers, police 'not responsible for death of Collins Khosa': SANDF inquiry

A lack of respect towards female soldiers and provocation were cited by a SANDF board of inquiry as the cause of a lockdown altercation before the death of Collins Khosa in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The board of inquiry found that soldiers and Johannesburg metro police who were accused of killing Khosa at his home could not be held liable for his death.

It found that: “The cause of the incident was gender inequality and provocation, specifically lack [of] respect towards female soldiers by two men.”

The board recommended that programmes “should be developed to educate our citizen [sic] on gender equality specifically on security forces”.

SANDF legal adviser Elvis Hobyana attached the findings of the inquiry to an explanatory affidavit filed with the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria earlier this week.

Khosa, 40, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.