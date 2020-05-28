Thursday's level 3 lockdown briefings: five things we'd like clarity on

Minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel are on Thursday expected to outline the regulations which will apply to level 3 of the lockdown from June 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the eased lockdown would allow various economic sectors to resume operations. He said ministers would provide details about the changes in regulations this week.

Dlamini-Zuma and Patel will hold a news briefing on the regulations from 2pm on Thursday. Then at 5pm a ministerial justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing will be held “on security-related matters for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions”.

Here are five areas you might get clarity on during the briefings:

Religious gatherings

Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that places of worship would reopen, but under stringent conditions. Congregants will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. As things stand, churches may allow no more than 50 congregants, depending on space available.