Tiny screams signal perfect delivery of baby girl by cops on remote farm

Warrant Officer Heidi Kroutz and Const Goodwill Brandt reached the farm where a 22-year-old expectant mother was in distress and immediately realised that this baby was not waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

"The contractions were severe and having been a mother herself, Kroutz knew it was time for delivery," said police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.

Kroutz and Brandt, from Baviaanskloof in the Eastern Cape, have been lauded for their efforts after unexpectedly having to help deliver the baby girl on Wednesday.

Kroutz, knowing that Damesdrift farm was in a rural area and the ambulance would take time to get there, decided to personally head out there with Brandt.