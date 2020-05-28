Tune in for clarity on level 3 rules from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma today

A ministerial justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefing, “on security-related matters for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions”, is scheduled for 5pm.

Among the measures set to change on Monday, as the country moves from level 4 to level 3, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, are:

People will be able to exercise at any time during the day, provided this is not done in groups;

Alcohol will be sold under strict conditions on specified days and for limited hours - and for drinking at home only;

Limited domestic air travel will be allowed for business travel only.

The ministers are expected to explain the specifics of the changes on Thursday.

