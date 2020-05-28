South Africa

WC education department verifying confirmed Covid-19 cases at schools

28 May 2020 - 12:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer told eNCA on Tuesday that four schools in the province have recorded Covid-19 cases among returning teachers.
The Western Cape department of education said on Thursday that it was verifying all reports of confirmed Covid-19 cases at schools in the province.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer told eNCA on Tuesday that four schools in the province had recorded Covid-19 cases among returning teachers.

Schäfer identified them as the Hague Primary School in Delft, Parkvale Primary School in Valhalla Park, Kasselsvlei, and Wallacedene Primary School.

“They are teachers who came to school and tested positive. It seems that they came to the school with the infection already and not that they picked it up at school,” Schäfer said.

Asked if any other schools had been affected, department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Thursday: “Due to the amount of queries that we are receiving and unsubstantiated reporting on Covid-19 cases in schools on various platforms and in media, the Western Cape education department is verifying these cases.

“Our priority remains accuracy and the best interests of our teachers and learners.”

Hammond said any cases reported to the department were “subject to a safety protocol, which includes identifying direct contacts, sanitising the relevant areas of the school and supporting any affected staff members”.

