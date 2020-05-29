COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What if you get sick? Advice on how to plan for it

March 29 2020 - 07:39

Covid-19: Some judges refuse to use their own computers during lockdown

Justice in lockdown is being hampered because some judges, who earn almost R2m a year, refuse to use their personal computers for “virtual hearings”.

This has emerged in a letter written by the chair of the General Council of the Bar, advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and judge presidents in which he cites several issues in getting access to high courts.

While some courts are doing well under these difficult circumstances, he says, others are not, and there are huge disparities in how divisions are functioning.