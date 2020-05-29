From the coronavirus frontline, doctors recall battling SA's HIV outbreak

A deadly virus was ravaging South Africa when Belgian doctor Eric Goemaere first set foot in Cape Town's sprawling Khayelitsha township on a chilly southern hemisphere winter of 1999.

By then HIV had infected more than 5.6 million South Africans, causing thousands of deaths from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) -- for which there is still no cure.

"There was a traffic jam every day at the cemetary," Goemaere recalled.

"People were dying like flies... There was no accessible treatment so the sick simply went to church."

Two decades later, Goemaere and his colleagues at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) found themselves on the frontline of another epidemic.

Cape Town's Western Cape province is now home to over 65 percent of South Africa's 27,403 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The coastal city has been pin-pointed as a "hotspot" of the novel respiratory disease and Khayelitsha has not been spared.

"The number of people infected in the community is picking up rapidly," said Goemaere, who is now coordinating the opening of a 65-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients in the township.

After years spent fighting the spread of HIV in impoverished overcrowded settlements, veteran health workers like Goemaere are offering valuable insight for South Africa's coronavirus response.

"We are still trying to bring the treatment close to where the problem is," said Goemaere. "But this time we were much faster in involving the community."