New laws for religious gatherings: screening, face masks, sanitisers and time limits

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has outlined the “norms and standards” for religious gatherings under level 3 of lockdown.

The regulations follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that religious sectors would be able to operate when the country as a whole moved to level 3.

The new set of regulations was published in the Government Gazette on Thursday.

In the gazette signed off by Dlamini-Zuma, it stated that religious gatherings of not more than 50 people were allowed and religious organisations should, where possible, convene through virtual platforms.

All religious services may not exceed two hours with a 30-minute intermission between services.

The gazette said no-one should be allowed to join the gatherings without a face mask covering their nose and mouth.

Every worshipper entering a place of worship should be screened for Covid-19 symptoms and should inform leaders whether they suffer from body aches, loss of smell or loss of taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea or fatigue.