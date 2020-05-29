South Africa

Prasa to reopen Pretoria east rail route on Monday

29 May 2020 - 13:54 By Penwell Dlamini
Prasa plans to open the corridor between Pretoria station and Pienaarspoort station on Monday.
Prasa plans to open the corridor between Pretoria station and Pienaarspoort station on Monday.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

It was easy access to some of the stations along the northern corridor between Pretoria and Mamelodi, east of the capital, as Prasa began its plans to reopen a limited service next week.

Prasa plans to open the corridor between Pretoria station and Pienaarspoort station on Monday, but operating a limited service.

Sowetan visited some of the train stations which are expected to be opened on Monday. The first train will depart Pienaarspoort for Pretoria city early on Monday morning.

Prasa workers were busy preparing for the reopening. The platforms on the stations had already been marked for social distancing and charts mounted at ticket sales points to bring awareness about the deadly coronavirus. However, people from a nearby informal settlement had easy access to the station and the rail line.

The degradation of the line saw taxis and other local motorists habitually drive over it.

Residents at the informal settlements around the station said they were relieved to hear that the train services would resume.

“I am so happy that the trains are coming back. Using taxis is expensive. I spend R11 when using a taxi going to work, while a train costs R7.50,” said Matome Molate.

“The taxis also take a longer time because they go through the suburbs. The train takes about 14 minutes, while the taxi can take up to 40 minutes.”

Molate works in Silverton and disembarks three stations away at Denneboom, Mamelodi West. Denneboom had already marked social distancing on the platforms and also in the vicinity of ticket sales points.

The station is properly secured and no member of the public can access the train without passing through the security checkpoint. The train service will only operate during peak hours and will stop at just eight stations along the route.

-SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Alarm sounded over spray tunnels at some transport hubs, private schools

Is compelling commuters and schoolchildren to walk through booths or tunnels which spray them with disinfectant really necessary as an anti-Covid-19 ...
News
2 days ago

The dos and don'ts of level 3 lockdown

Here's what you can and can't do under level 3
News
21 hours ago

Would-be drivers & driving school staff champ at bit for centres to reopen

As the country prepares to move to level 3 of the phased lockdown, aspirant drivers expressed mixed reactions at being able to take driving tests ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  2. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  3. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  5. Wife's haircut pushes lawyer to take government to court over salon ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
X