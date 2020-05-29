Putting worshippers in danger plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The decision to reopen places of worship (under strict conditions) makes no sense since scientists from across the world have warned that these “superspreader” events should be stopped.
Meanwhile, public open spaces such as beaches and parks remain closed.
It appears that a small number of "superspreading" events were responsible for the largest number of corona infections worldwide.
Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the Alan Turing Institute found in their study that the level of infection can be curbed drastically by putting a stop to such events.
Many of these superspreaders were religious gatherings all over the world.
Read more about this and other Level 3 regulations, plus other corona-related news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Places of worship are normally the ideal environments for the virus to spread.
First because worship is mostly observed indoors and we know that most superspreading events happen indoors.
People tend to huddle together at places of worship, hug, talk loudly and sing and we also know now that even talking loudly can produce enough aerosol to spread the virus, and the droplets can hang in the air for a couple of minutes.
Not all among the South African religious community are convinced that this is a good idea.
Reverend Peter Storey, president of the SA Council of Churches, said reopening places of worship is dangerous, the ZCC announced that it would remain closed and the Muslim Judicial Council is discouraging the reopening of mosques.
Claudia Mangwegape has been working hard since the outbreak of the pandemic to keep people safe and keep them home. She is concerned now.
“After all this hardship and sacrifice ... I hope it wasn't all in vain.”
