South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mkhize outlines Covid-19 interventions as SA moves to level 3

29 May 2020 - 19:40 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize on Friday was expected to hold a press briefing on Covid-19 health interventions as the country moves to lockdown level 3.

Mkhize was set to be joined by members of the ministerial advisory committee, senior officials from the health department and representatives of health entities.

Mkhize admitted in a statement issued shortly after midnight that SA was suffering from a backlog of tests.

He said that, as of May 27, 634,996 tests had been conducted across the country. But of those, “a total of 29,948 tests reflects a backlog of unallocated tests”.

The ministry said that when specimens were collected, they were not always processed immediately — “resulting in a backlog in tests”.

“This means tests are not concluded on the same day when the specimen is received. The number of days it takes to clear those specimen remains variable,” said the statement.

READ MORE:

Take your umhlonyane, but no evidence it can cure Covid-19: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has reacted to the use of umhlonyane to defeat flu, saying indeed this was true as he also grew up drinking it. However, ...
Politics
2 days ago

This is how government decides what a Covid-19 hotspot is

Most of the country's metro municipalities have been declared Covid-19 hotspots, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday
Politics
1 day ago

SA's Covid-19 cases and deaths rise as department admits to testing backlogs

For the second day in a row, the number of new Covid-19 cases increased by significantly more than 1,000 - taking the national tally to 27,403
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  2. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  3. This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court South Africa
  4. Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front South Africa
  5. Wife's haircut pushes lawyer to take government to court over salon ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
X