South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Economic cluster's briefing on level 3 regulations

29 May 2020 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE

The economic cluster has wrapped up its detailed plans for the level 3 lockdown, which it will present to the public on Friday afternoon. 

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, minister of labour and employment Thulas Nxesi and small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni are the six ministers who make up government's economic cluster.

