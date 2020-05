West Rand is new Covid-19 hotspot as Ekurhuleni infections slow

He said a hotspot was defined as a district with five or more active cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

The teams, which comprise health workers and experts, community leaders and Cuban doctors, are set to educate, manage, and analyse Covid-19 trends, especially in densely populated areas,

Makhura said the changing nature of hotpots meant new strategies were needed.

“Because of the changing geography, and the new dynamics particularly, the hotspots in the townships and informal settlements need a very different approach. As a result of that, we have established ward-based teams."

As the country was set to move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations from June 1, Makhura said hotpots were expected to change.

“As we move, every seven days we may have a new hotspot. Once an area is defined, it doesn’t mean it will remain a hotspot forever. It depends on the sorts of interventions that are there, and very successful interventions lead to containment in the area”

Makhura said the teams would help with monitoring to ensure people maintained social distancing, put on masks and adhered to regulations in places of worship, shopping centres and spaza shops.