Whisky from Ghana now a hot ticket item in Gauteng

Paul* carries a small satchel on his back. You wouldn’t know that inside is a carton of cigarettes and sachets of whisky. He will sell them to informal miners in Payneville, Springs, and sometimes in Benoni, both in Gauteng.

“Miners buy all the sachets, with no questions asked. Sometimes l go back into town [Springs] to buy stock twice or thrice a day,” he says.

He prefers to sell to informal miners. They pay cash. He says many people in the townships ask to buy on credit.

Paul used to work offloading trucks and packing shelves at a supermarket.

Then came the lockdown, and the boss told him only permanent employees would continue working.

“Just like that they told me to stay at home and that they would call me after the lockdown, if they needed me,” he says.

With no income, he turned to the flourishing black market in tobacco products and booze which has rocketed during the lockdown.