Winning during Covid-19: PPEs boost air cargo traffic

Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) facilitated 1,400 landing and departing cargo flights from a day before lockdown in March up to May 22, an increase of 62% over the comparable period in 2019.

SA's hard lockdown started on March 27, with the country since having eased to level 4 and level 3 set to kick in from June 1.

Handling of air cargo has presented its own set of challenges. Ortia management said in April, the only completed month for which figures are available, the airport received 476 cargo flights compared with 294 cargo flights in April 2019.

Airport spokesperson Betty Maloka said air cargo has maintained a vital economic lifeline at a critical time for SA.

“With most economic activity limited for the past two months, we remain very much aware of the airport’s roles and responsibilities in facilitating cargo flights,” she said.

Personal protective equipment (PPE), medical devices and pharmaceuticals account for most of the increase in cargo volumes.