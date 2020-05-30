COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Athletes can start training from Monday': Nathi Mthethwa
May 30 2020 - 11:02
ANC slams 'racist' attacks on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
The ANC has called on police to take action against social media user Danie Herselman for an alleged racist post aimed at minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
This comes after Herselman allegedly replied to a post by another user who posted a status update on Facebook questioning why Dlamini-Zuma was in cabinet.
“How did we end up with another Zuma? Did she get SA in the divorce settlement?” a Facebook user by the name of Andre Scott wrote.
May 30 2020 - 10:56
600 artists and creatives thrown a Covid-19 lifeline
Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said that nearly 600 artists and creatives had been paid from the department’s R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes and technical personnel.
Mthethwa was speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, to expand on the interventions of his department in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Today, not only are we faced with the challenge of unifying Africa, we are also faced with the challenge of beating Covid-19. There is no time more prudent than now to show solidarity to one another as Africans,” he said.
May 30 2020 - 10:46
'Athletes can start training from Monday': Nathi Mthethwa
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said athletes can resume training when the country moves to level 3 lockdown on Monday.
He also revealed that nearly 600 artists and creatives had been paid from the department’s R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes, technical personnel.
Minister Mthethwa says athletes who take part in contact and non-contact sport can start training from 1 June 2020. Sporting bodies must inform the Minister in writing to indicate when they can resume training #Level3Lockdown #COVID19SouthAfrica— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 30, 2020
May 30 2020 - 10:00
National coronavirus command council ministers to brief SA on level 3 lockdown plans
Three ministers who serve in the national coronavirus command council are expected to brief South Africa on Saturday about their departments' plans as the country moves to level 3 lockdown on Monday.
MEDIA ALERT: Ministers who serve in the NCCC,will brief the media today (30 May) on #Level3Restrictions relating to their various portfolios. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister will brief at 10h00, followed by Transport Minister at 14h00 & Tourism Minister at 18h00 #Level3Lockdown— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 30, 2020
May 30 2020 - 08:00
WATCH | The 'tobacco tango' — inside the illicit cigarette trade
In a dingy convenience store in the Cape Town city centre, a man sitting in the dark behind an unlit counter offers a pack of Mega Blue cigarettes for about R180. He is wearing no mask, and neither are some of the customers strolling in and out.
Government regulations are no longer respected at this corner store with the banning of cigarette sales and TimesLIVE journalists are pretending to buy something which is now more difficult to get than dagga.
May 30 2020 - 07:00
'If they die, they die alone,' says heartbroken Cape Town nurse
“I saw on social media someone had commented that nurses are dying because ‘they don’t use their PPE properly’. I just went and had a good cry. People have no idea what we’re going through.”
These are the words of June Bradbury, a nurse in Cape Town who is witnessing first-hand the “new normal” at hospitals as Covid-19 spreads in the province and country — while many still deny that this is a crisis situation.