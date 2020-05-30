'If they die, they die alone,' says heartbroken Cape Town nurse

To date, six front-line hospital workers have died in the Western Cape from Covid-19.

For health workers, the trauma of seeing patients die coupled with the fear of contracting the virus, are taking their toll on the mental health of those trying to keep the population safe.

This week, provincial health minister Nomafrench Mbombo said at a press conference: “It is understandable and not a surprise that front-line health care workers are experiencing anxiety. We need to realise also that the whole health system collapses when health workers can't cope.”

Bradbury also worries that the public doesn’t realise the lonely death of those who succumb to the virus.

The patient would not have seen a loved one since their admission to the hospital.

“We can’t allow anyone else in. You bring your loved one in and give the receptionist the patient’s details. Then you say goodbye to the patient and you don’t see them again. If you want to bring toiletries, you leave them at reception.

“People just don’t understand. You bring in your mother or father or granny from an old-age home, and they go off to the Covid ICU ward where they’re put on a ventilator. Apart from nursing staff, they’re on their own. If they die, they die alone,” said Bradbury.

She added: “There are special ways in which the body needs to be removed and cleaned and you don’t see the body. So it’s really very sad people are so ignorant. We see in the hospital over and over again privileged people who have never had to suffer or go without. They are the ones making the most noise and complaining.”