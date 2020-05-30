South Africa

Pick n Pay in Durban closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19

30 May 2020 - 16:24 By lwandile bhengu
The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
The Pick n Pay at Durban's Musgrave Centre was closed after a worker tested positive for Covid-19
Image: Suthentira Govender

The Pick n Pay at the Musgrave Centre in Durban has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

In a statement on Saturday, the food retailer said that the staff member's contacts had been traced and sent home to self-quarantine.

“As a precaution, the remainder of the store staff who were not in close contact with the staff member have been screened by health practitioners. A specialist cleaning team has deep cleaned and sanitised the entire store,” said Pick n Pay.

A month ago the store was also temporarily closed for a deep clean as a precaution after a worker died. At the time the food retail store said that there was no indication that the employee's death was Covid-19 related.

The store did not indicate when it would be open again for business but said it was liaising with the department of health regarding the matter.

MORE

Pick n Pay temporarily closes Durban store after worker dies

A Pick n Pay store at Durban's Musgrave Centre has been shut for deep cleaning after an employee died on Thursday.
News
4 weeks ago

Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA

The number of Covid-19 cases in SA increased by 1,837 in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
News
20 hours ago

Lab explains false positive Covid-19 result at SABC

The private laboratory that wrongly said an SABC staff member had contracted Covid-19 has explained how the mistake happened.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X