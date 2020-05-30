WATCH | The 'tobacco tango' — inside the illicit cigarette trade

Head of Wits Business School Dr Jannie Rossouw said it was likely that government was losing out on R1bn in tax revenue per month as a result of the ban.

And across the country cigarette brands never before seen here have reached SA’s shores through the black market.

“I call it the tobacco tango. It’s completely nonsensical to think the country’s 8 million smokers will stop smoking just because the government bans the sale of cigarettes,” said Rossouw. “The question is will the legal cigarette market win back ground from the illicit cigarette industry once the ban is lifted?”

“I never thought I’d live to see the day where it’s easier to get dagga than to get a haircut,” said Rossouw.

At one corner cafe near Cape Town central police station the presence of a police van standing in the street outside did not deter cigarettes from being sold, though under the counter.

The government’s logic around the banning of cigarettes includes that cigarettes cause lung problems which may increase the severity of disease among Covid-19 patients.

Minister of co-operative governance and cultural affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is responsible for creating lockdown regulations, has doubled down on her defence of the ban.

This week Dlamini-Zuma was reported in a Business Day article, which quoted her from court papers, as stating that the demand in illicit cigarettes would fall as a result of a reduced cigarette supply.

She was responding to a North Gauteng High Court challenge brought by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), a tobacco lobby, which argued that the cigarette ban was irrational.

“Because of higher prices and reduced access, it is expected that a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking and remain quit after the lockdown. The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” Dlamini-Zuma contends.

“If fewer South Africans smoke, then the consumer demand for illicit cigarettes will fall and this will be accomplished by a decline in the illicit trade,” she said.

This week TimesLIVE reporters were offered a never before seen brand sold as “Chinese cigarettes” at convenience stores across Cape Town for R160 per pack.