South Africa

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's briefing on schools reopening postponed

31 May 2020 - 18:05 By TimesLIVE
Basic eduction minister Angie Motshekga
Basic eduction minister Angie Motshekga
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's scheduled briefing about the reopening of schools was on Sunday postponed, causing widespread confusion over whether Grade 7s and matrics will be back in the classroom on Monday morning.

She was initially scheduled to address the media “to provide an update on the readiness for the reopening of schools” at 4pm on Sunday, and then the time was later moved to 6pm.

Now the briefing is said to be happening on Monday morning at 11am.

“The media briefing by the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga, scheduled for today, 31 May at 18h00, has been rescheduled due to the minister being engaged in further consultations on the readiness for the reopening of schools,” her office said in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the reopening of schools for grade 7s and matrics on Monday was unlikely. This after a marathon meeting between Motshekga, MECs, teachers' unions and governing body associations on Saturday night.

Several sources said Motshekga acknowledged to the five unions and three major governing body associations that met her that “the system is not completely ready”.

The education spokesperson was not immediately available on Sunday evening to clarify whether grade 7s and matrics were expected back at school on Monday morning.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has told parents to keep their children home.

But the Western Cape seems geared to start school, saying on social media site Twitter that their schools would open on Monday.

MORE

Motshekga’s plan for partial reopening of schools on hold after talks with unions, parent bodies

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga's plan for grades 7 and 12 to return to school tomorrow was stopped in its tracks yesterday, and a return to ...
News
19 hours ago

Parent power cleans up as school restart day looms

Two days after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that schools would be partially reopening on June 1, Tholiwe Hlophe grabbed her ...
News
19 hours ago

Eastern Cape scrambles to deliver PPEs as two schools say they won't open on Monday

Two schools in the Eastern Cape have issued letters to parents advising them not to send their children to school because the facilities have not ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X