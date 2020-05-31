Mashaba gets legal ball rolling on retrieving bodies of trapped Lily mineworkers

Former Johannesburg mayor and founder of the People's Dialogue party, Herman Mashaba, has requested access to a report on why the bodies of three mineworkers killed in a rockfall at Lily Mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga were not retrieved.

Lawyers for the People's Dialogue have written to the department of mineral resources & energy, asking to see its report on the failed rescue and recovery operation. If the report is not made available, Mashaba said he would go to court for access to it.

He wants to determine whether Lily Mine was rational in its move to abandon efforts to locate and retrieve the bodies of the mineworkers who have been buried at the mine since February 2016.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyirenda died when the ground collapsed burying the container they were in after a rockfall at the mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga.