BACK TO SCHOOL DEBATE | Children should go back to school - health experts

With education officials and teacher unions still at loggerheads on whether it is safe to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, child health-care experts have stressed it is near impossible to prevent children from getting the virus. Depriving children of heading back to school was therefore pointless, the experts said.

The debate around the risk for children came as the national education department on Sunday evening postponed the reopening of schools for grade 7s and matrics by a week.

“We need to move away from the idea, and the sooner we do so, the better for everyone that we are going to prevent children from getting infected from the coronavirus,” said Professor Shabir Madhi who specialises in vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.

He was speaking at a webinar hosted by the South African Paediatric Association last week. The discussion was around whether it was safe to send children back to school.

“We have never been able to prevent children from getting infected from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) or influenza which causes more children to die [than the coronavirus],” he said.