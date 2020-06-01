BACK TO WORK | Half a million job losses expected after lockdown

One of the biggest challenges could be adhering to the lockdown regulations which they need to comply with in order to operate.

“While we believe that most businesses will do their best to comply, after the lean months of lockdown there is a likelihood that a lot of smaller businesses — especially those in townships and peri-urban areas — will struggle with the added costs of social distancing, staff safety and client protective measures,” warned business mentor Anton Ressel.

“It is also unclear how these expectations will be accepted by customers in different areas across the country — so while full mask wearing is commonly accepted now in the more affluent areas, some township areas report limited mask wearing,” he added.

Ressel agreed that some business closures were inevitable.

“Sadly, it is inevitable that many businesses will not survive, especially those in particularly marginalised sectors like tourism and hospitality, as well as one-on-one services like hairdressers and beauty salons,” he said.

Those who may survive are those who may be willing to rework their business models.