'Consume alcohol responsibly': Gauteng Liquor Forum

The Gauteng Liquor Forum (GLF) has appealed to people to consume alcohol responsibly as the eased lockdown regulations kicked in on Monday.

All over the country, South Africans queued up to buy alcohol at liquor outlets which opened their doors at 9am.

The forum, which represents taverns in Gauteng, welcomed the government’s decision to allow the sale of alcohol.

"Our members operate their businesses responsibly and in compliance with the association’s code of conduct, and will continue to do so," said Fanny Mokoena, president of the forum.

"We call on all our customers to consume their alcohol responsibly and to report all alcohol-related lawlessness to the appropriate authorities."