South Africa

'Consume alcohol responsibly': Gauteng Liquor Forum

01 June 2020 - 16:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A women getting her temperature taken outside the Makro in Springfield, Durban, before the store opened at 9am.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

The Gauteng Liquor Forum (GLF) has appealed to people to consume alcohol responsibly as the eased lockdown regulations kicked in on Monday.

All over the country, South Africans queued up to buy alcohol at liquor outlets which opened their doors at 9am.

The forum, which represents taverns in Gauteng, welcomed the government’s decision to allow the sale of alcohol.

"Our members operate their businesses responsibly and in compliance with the association’s code of conduct, and will continue to do so," said Fanny Mokoena, president of the forum.

"We call on all our customers to consume their alcohol responsibly and to report all alcohol-related lawlessness to the appropriate authorities." 

It's been 65 days since South Africans were legally allowed to buy alcohol, and they didn't waste any time when sales reopened on June 1 2020. Shopping queues for alcohol continued to snake outside bottle stores into the afternoon as people eagerly awaited their turn to stock up.

'It feels like Freedom Day': Soweto resident after buying booze

There was jubilation as customers queued to buy alcohol on day one of the lockdown under alert level 3 in Thokoza Park, Soweto, on Monday
News
5 hours ago

Mokoena commended the solidarity showed by various liquor industry associations during the lockdown.

"I want to call on the industry to harness this spirit of collaboration and solidarity in the next phase, which is to ensure that all our businesses and premises are ready to start trading. It will be critical that all our members are properly trained in observing and promoting not only the limitation of level 3 regulations but importantly, the appropriate health and safety protocols," she said.

"It is up to all of us as small, micro and medium business to heed the president’s call by taking responsibility - not only for our own health but also that of our employees and customers."

She said the forum was aware that members would not be able to operate like it was business as usual.

"We recognise and support the need to trade consciously. This includes observing some key activities, such as off-sales, limited hours of trade on limited trading days, and importantly, to operate under the strictest of conditions, including observing social distancing, maintaining good hygiene and heightened disinfecting and cleaning," she said.

The forum was concerned about illicit alcohol traders, she added.

"We urge the minister of police to crack down on these operators, as they continue to threaten our livelihoods and will contribute to an increase in illegal outlets."

