COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths over 30,000 mark
May 1 2020 - 07:47
More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases recorded between Saturday & Sunday
More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the health ministry between Saturday and Sunday evening.
The health ministry on Sunday said it had recorded 1,716 new cases, bringing the total infection toll to 32,683 cases.
“Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths,” read a statement from the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 32 683, with 1 716 new cases reported from the last 24 hour testing cycle. A total of 725 125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23 242 tests have been conducted since the last report. pic.twitter.com/eSufgbg3je— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 1, 2020
May 1 2020 -
Turn for the better: corona tummy tactic may be big life saver
As SA prepares for a Covid-19 surge, a simple medical technique may save lives.
It's called proning, and it's been around for decades.