COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 deaths over 30,000 mark

May 1 2020 - 07:47

More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases recorded between Saturday & Sunday

More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the health ministry between Saturday and Sunday evening.

The health ministry on Sunday said it had recorded 1,716 new cases, bringing the total infection toll to 32,683 cases.

“Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths,” read a statement from the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize.