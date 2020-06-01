COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Empty shelves in Melville liquor store in Johannesburg

June 1 2020 - 10:46

'I will come back tomorrow for another bakkie load'

Customers at the Ferndale Liquor City in Randburg observed social distancing as they waited in a queue to get into the store. Each customer was sanitised and given a peg before being allowed into the shop.

"I'm obviously happy because I can't link alcohol with the virus. I understand why the government did not allow tarvens to operate because people would chill there," said a customer who did not want to be named.

He said he survived the alcohol ban "through the black market" but did not want to divulge how much money he spent in total.

"We can't talk those figures. It's bad. For instance, a bottle you'd get here for R200, you spent between R600 and R800 in the black market."

Happiness Murudu said she was happy she could buy alcohol again.

She said she woke up early to go to the liquor store.

"I was working throughout the night, so I decided to just come here early in the morning.

"I'm happy that the shops are open. What I bought will last me a month," she said.

An elated Stoffel Buys, who filled his bakkie with beer and brandy, said he had bought enough alcohol to last him a day.

"I will come back tomorrow for another bakkie load," Buys chuckled.

He said he had also spent a "lot" of money on alcohol he bought through the black market.