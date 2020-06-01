COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Empty shelves in Melville liquor store in Johannesburg
June 1 2020 - 11:04
Meanwhile, private school starts teaching
While South Africans queued outside liquor stores to celebrate level three of the national lockdown, a private school in Durban ignored an instruction from the government not to resume teaching.
It was all systems go at Clinton School, a private school in Durban, as matric students queued at the various gates to get disinfected and given masks.
The school's executive headmaster Dave Knowles said that they were expecting 80% of their learners to return while the rest had the option to continue with online classes.
June 1 2020 - 11:00
Students say they study hard and drink every now and then
Students Jeremy Ives and James Stachen went easy on the batch of beer they bought for the duration of the lockdown, but with the lockdown extentions they too ran out.
At Tops Spar in Vredehoek in Cape Town, a steady queue, with physical distancing measures in place, fed customers into the bottlestore.
Two bottles of red, two bottles of white, a few bottles of hard liquor, and a case of beer is the quota, and many people make sure to fill it, likely weary of government's recent tendency to renege on certain announcements such as the opening of schools and the unbanning of cigarettes.
"We were using our stock sparingly. We're studying, so every now and again I'd treat myself," said Ives.
A doorman at the liquor store sprayed each customer's hands with disinfectant and made sure that not too many people were in the store at the same time.
He said one of the first customers to arrive was so thirsty he opened his first bottle as he got into the driver's seat to take his consignment home.
June 1 2020 - 10:46
Melville Liquor store starting to run dry
Shelves that were fully stocked this morning were close to empty at the Melville Liquor store in Johannesburg just before 11am on Monday. A shop assistant who did not want to be named, explained how he and his colleagues had to report to work earlier than usual to stock the shelves.
June 1 2020 - 10:46
'I will come back tomorrow for another bakkie load'
Customers at the Ferndale Liquor City in Randburg observed social distancing as they waited in a queue to get into the store. Each customer was sanitised and given a peg before being allowed into the shop.
"I'm obviously happy because I can't link alcohol with the virus. I understand why the government did not allow tarvens to operate because people would chill there," said a customer who did not want to be named.
He said he survived the alcohol ban "through the black market" but did not want to divulge how much money he spent in total.
"We can't talk those figures. It's bad. For instance, a bottle you'd get here for R200, you spent between R600 and R800 in the black market."
Happiness Murudu said she was happy she could buy alcohol again.
She said she woke up early to go to the liquor store.
"I was working throughout the night, so I decided to just come here early in the morning.
"I'm happy that the shops are open. What I bought will last me a month," she said.
An elated Stoffel Buys, who filled his bakkie with beer and brandy, said he had bought enough alcohol to last him a day.
"I will come back tomorrow for another bakkie load," Buys chuckled.
He said he had also spent a "lot" of money on alcohol he bought through the black market.
June 1 2020 - 10:37
Pretoria resident took day off to buy alcohol
Trust Kobe took a day off to be able to buy alcohol on Monday morning. The 22-year-old first when to Nkomo village complex in Atteridgeville, Pretoria but turned back because the queues were too long.
"I asked for leave on Thursday. I had to plan it properly last week, so I will go back to work with a doctor's note. I know that there is a special, I even did some research and tried to also check how many I can buy," he said.
He said although he preferred drinking at a club as it was more fun, he planned to adhere to the regulations of drinking at home.
"I will adapt to the changes of drinking at home, the problem is that when you get drunk at home you go to sleep but at the club you get drunk and dance," he said.
June 1 2020 - 10:32
'Nice happy vibe in the air'
The queue into Tops at Melville moved steadily as shoppers were let in five people at a time. Car guards on the site - who did not want to be named - said that the queue had been this long since before 9am this morning. "People are so excited to be standing in the queue to buy alcohol, there is even a nice happy vibe in the air", said one car guard.
June 1 2020 - 10:27
Durban queues 'just crazy'
Lwazi Ntuli, 36, let off a huge sigh after being told he had to join a queue of about a dozen people outside Tops at Spar in Umlazi's Mega City Mall, south of Durban.
"No man, you're joking," he tells a Spar employee taking customers' temperatures at the entrance. "I knew it was going to be a long wait, but this is just crazy."
Ntuli said he had taken some time off work to get a few "essentials" - what he referred to as booze for himself and his wife.
Sthembiso Cwele, 29, said he was preparing for a lockdown level 3 party.
A cheerful Cwele spent R1500 on liquor which he said would last him two days.
"We'll abide by the law and drink at home. That doesn't mean we can't have a good time."
He didn't agree with government's decision to ban alcohol.
"Whether we want to drink or not, that is our choice. Government cannot tell us we can't drink. When they want our votes they come running, so they must know who keeps them in power," he said.
A woman, who did not want to be named, said she didn't mind the long wait while she joined the back of the queue.
"You see alcohol, I won't complain to stand in this line, but just ask me to go to home affairs, then you will hear me complain," she said.
June 1 2020 - 10:21
Capetonian opens beer outside liquor store
"I needed this, it's been a while, hey," says a man who did not want to be named. Standing outside the Checkers liquor store in Kloof street in Cape Town, he said he had bought two six-pack beers and gin. He reckons it would last him for the day. "I don't want to drink every day... I want to drink today, just a welcoming [drink]," he added.
June 1 2020 - 09:58
Eager South Africans buy alcohol as liquor ban is lifted
Customers at the Ferndale Liquor City in Randburg, Gauteng, observed social distancing rules while they waited in a queue to enter the store.
Every customer is sanitised and given a peg before being allowed into the shop.
A customer who did not want to be named said he was relieved liquor stores were open.
"I'm obviously happy because I can't link alcohol with the virus. I understand why the government did not allow taverns to operate because people would chill there."
June 1 2020 - 9.40am
Booze flying off shelves in liquor stores
In a queue where social distancing was not widely observed, anxious shoppers waited their turn to enter the Beyers Naude Liqour City.
The man who asked not to be named said he was planning to stock up for the entire month.
“I’m just here for the wine. This has affected my entire life. I work so quarantine was not that bad for me. It’s more of an inconvenience than a bad thing.
“I’ve ran out of alcohol since lockdown started, I just had to deal with it. I’m here early because I know it will be crazy during the day.” he said.
June 1 2020 - 09:47
Screening mandatory at liqour stores in SA as alcohol ban is lifted
June 1 2020 - 09:33
'The department is not ready': Mzansi angered by Angie Motshekga postponing briefing on back to school
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is at the receiving end of criticism after she postponed a briefing on the reopening of schools for pupils in grades 7 and 12.
The minister was set to address the nation at 4pm on Sunday, but this was postponed to 6pm. Parents and pupils were later informed the briefing had been postponed again, to 11am on Monday.
This as Motshekga was being engaged further regarding the readiness of schools to host pupils and teachers, TimesLIVE reported.
June 1 2020 - 09:24
BACK TO WORK | Courier company with 90 branches countrywide set to shut down
As the lockdown eases and more South Africans go back to work under level 3 on Monday, many jobs hang in the balance, including those in the construction and courier businesses.
For courier company Times Freight, which has about 90 branches and 1,400 employees, this might be the end of the road.
Group CEO Iain Johnson said regrettably, the board had decided that it had no choice but to commence a formal consultation process which could lead to the potential closure of Time Freight.
“Time Freight was in a fragile position prior to the advent of Covid-19 and the government decreed the lockdown. The market in which it operates had become increasingly difficult and competitive over the last few years and this, when set against an already challenging and weak economic environment in SA, meant that the business required radical change in order to survive,” said Johnson.
June 1 2020 - 09:23
Thousands of South Africans back to work as lockdown rules relaxed
Aisha Pandor’s cleaning company Sweep South, an app for domestic helpers, is finally open for business again on Monday after nearly 70 days of complete shutdown.
Staff at the company have been severely affected by the shutdown as some of the lowest earners in the country with no work meaning no way of earning income. The company was able, through millions of rand in donations, to give each of the workers a stipend but Pandor said 96% of the 5,000 active domestic workers were keen to get back to work.
Pandor, however, said they had to tick a few boxes before work could start on Monday.
“First, we had to ask if the ladies were comfortable to resume work and 96% of them said they were.”
June 1 2020 - 09:21
Saffers get a taste for online booze browsing
Many citizens aren't in the mood for social distancing, masks and gloves outside bottle stores, it seems.
Drive-throughs, virtual tastings and online liquor shopping are set to be the “new normal”.
June 1 2020 - 09:19
More and more people are lining up outside liquor stores, across the country to purchase their choice of poison following government's decision to lift the sale of alcohol under level 3.
Some are wearing masks and clear social distancing measures in sight.
May 1 2020 - 07:47
More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases recorded between Saturday & Sunday
More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the health ministry between Saturday and Sunday evening.
The health ministry on Sunday said it had recorded 1,716 new cases, bringing the total infection toll to 32,683 cases.
“Regrettably, we report 40 more Covid-19-related deaths,” read a statement from the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize.
May 1 2020
Turn for the better: corona tummy tactic may be big life saver
As SA prepares for a Covid-19 surge, a simple medical technique may save lives.
It's called proning, and it's been around for decades.
