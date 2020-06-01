South Africa

Covid-19: SA death toll passes 700, cases increase to more than 34,000

01 June 2020 - 15:38 By TimesLIVE
SA's death toll from Covid-19 passed the 700 mark on Monday, the health ministry said. File picture.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

An additional 1,674 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the health ministry said that there were now 34,357 cases of the respiratory illness.

There were also an additional 22 deaths recorded in the last 24-hour cycle - all of them in the Western Cape.

This means that there are now 705 fatalities from Covid-19 in SA - of them, 525 have been recorded in the Western Cape.

The figures are based on a total of 725,125 of which 23,242 were conducted in the latest reporting cycle.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Blanket opening of schools 'would have been risky': Angie Motshekga

Not all schools were ready to receive pupils on Monday, which meant a blanket opening was "risky", basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on ...
Politics
43 minutes ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA coronavirus cases increase by 1,674

There are now 683 Covid-19 deaths to date, 363 of these are men while 320 are women.
News
7 hours ago

EXPLAINED | Sifting through the confusion on visiting family under level 3 lockdown

Family visits under level 3? Yes? No? - Here is what the law says.
News
5 hours ago

