Covid-19: SA death toll passes 700, cases increase to more than 34,000

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the health ministry said that there were now 34,357 cases of the respiratory illness.

There were also an additional 22 deaths recorded in the last 24-hour cycle - all of them in the Western Cape.

This means that there are now 705 fatalities from Covid-19 in SA - of them, 525 have been recorded in the Western Cape.

The figures are based on a total of 725,125 of which 23,242 were conducted in the latest reporting cycle.

This is a developing story.