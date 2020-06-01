'Disrespectful & chaotic': Dozens turned away as KZN licensing office fails to open

Scores of people who queued at KwaZulu-Natal department of transport licensing offices to renew driver permits, book new driving dates and apply for new motor vehicle licence discs were fuming on Monday after they were informed by security officials that the office wouldn't be opening.

In a notice later posted on a gate at the Goble Road office in Durban, the public was informed that driver licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and the provincial regulatory entity would not open on June 1, as expected.

"The delay is due to outstanding health and safety matters which are being finalised to protect departmental staff and members of the public while the country and the world is battling with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Those wanting to apply or renew their licences, including operating licences for public transport, are urged to be patient."

Members of the public were notified that they would be informed of the new date for the resumption of operations once all outstanding matters had been finalised and discussions with municipalities to streamline operations were finalised.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said it would also communicate how it would implement social distancing measures in light of the volume of people who use the offices.