EXPLAINED | Sifting through the confusion on visiting family under level 3 lockdown

This after police minister Bheki Cele contradicted minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu's statement about the level 3 regulations.

What Mthembu said

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Mthembu said citizens would be allowed to visit family members in their neighbourhood.

He said a permit would only be required should citizens wish to visit family members in a different province, district or metro.

“The way the regulations and the direction stand now is that we can visit our family in our neighbourhood. The only problem is when we must go beyond the province, district and the metro where we live for the purpose of visiting our families.

“Yes, we can still get permits to visit our families if whatever need has arisen for us to visit them because we are not living in normal times,” Mthembu said.