Fear of a return to level 5 prompts liquor stockpiling 'just in case'

Patrons eager to quench their thirsts after two liquorless months during stages 4 and 5 of the lockdown on Monday said they would stockpile booze to ensure they did not run out again.

Cautious tipplers went the route of a personal shopper, while parking attendants hoped the shoppers kept back some cash for their tips.

TimesLIVE spoke to wine lover Patricia Oberholzer shortly after she had joined the long and winding queue at Makro in Strubens Valley.

“When the lockdown started, we didn’t know we would go this long without alcohol. Today, when I buy, I want to buy enough to last me for a while, just in case government puts us back on level 5 again,” she said.