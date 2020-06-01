Five health-care workers test positive for Covid-19 at Durban's King Edward VIII hospital

Five health-care workers at Durban's King Edward VIII hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

The provincial MEC for health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said on Monday that the department was notified that the workers had tested positive and would not be entertaining calls for the closure of the hospital.

“We wish to reiterate, as we have previously stated, that we will not be embarking on the wholesale closure of every health-care facility where staff test positive.

"That approach is unsustainable. Instead, we are guided by the extent of infections, based on a formal risk assessment study, in line with guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the clinical management of Covid-19.”

“Hospital management is conducting the risk assessment, which will consider, among other factors: where the infection took place; when it happened; who was infected; and who their contacts were. Our intervention will be based on findings from that investigation.”