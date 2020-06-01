If a school is not ready on June 8, it won't open says KZN education MEC

As of Friday, 4,400 of 6,000 schools in KwaZulu-Natal were ready to open.

That's according to provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu who was speaking at Insika High School in Pietermaritzburg, where he had investigated the school's readiness to open on June 8.

He found that the school had no water, the septic tank had not been delivered and only one mask, instead of two, per child had been delivered.

Mshengu went on to explain that the opening of school was postponed because provincial departments had pleaded with the national basic education department for more time to get schools ready to safely receive pupils during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As all provinces we pleaded with the minister to at least give us this week to mop up everything in terms of state of readiness. We considered that we were not 100% ready. As of Friday last week, we had 4,400 of 6,000 schools ready in the province.”

Mshengu said if a school was not ready on June 8, it would not open.

“But we must also give a plan for those learners in that school so they are not left behind,” he said.

In some cases where schools are not ready, pupils may be moved to other schools. Mshengu also said most principals and teachers should be in school this week.